Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

RIO opened at GBX 4,944.23 ($64.60) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,356.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,762.62. The firm has a market cap of £80.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

