Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in September

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.0 days.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

