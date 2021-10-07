Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in September

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.0 days.
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
