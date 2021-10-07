Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

