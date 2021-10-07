RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,900 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.62.

Shares of BWA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

