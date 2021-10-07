RK Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises 1.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tower Semiconductor worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.