RK Capital Management LLC Sells 37,600 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments makes up 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

