RK Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in RBC Bearings by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $201,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

ROLL traded up $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $219.05. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,934. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

