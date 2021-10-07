Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to Sector Perform

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

AC stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $364,132. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

