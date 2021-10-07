Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Holdings Reduced by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMT stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,910. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

