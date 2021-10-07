RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RPM International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RPM International by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

