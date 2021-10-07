RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

RPM International stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

