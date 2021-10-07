RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

RPM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 6,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

