RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

NYSE RPM opened at $81.53 on Thursday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

