Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,492.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $244.77 or 0.00452938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $50,492.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

