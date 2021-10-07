Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.69 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Rune has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $242.95 or 0.00447525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $4.69 million and $41,871.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

