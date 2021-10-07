Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $18.72

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $19.90. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 8,758 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,004.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

