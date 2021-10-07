Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 2,061,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

