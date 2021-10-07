Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells $250,600.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.