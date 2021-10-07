Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Down 3.1%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 26,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,473,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

SB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

