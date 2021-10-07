Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $123.58. 3,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.73. Safran has a one year low of $99.25 and a one year high of $158.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

