Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

