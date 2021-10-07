SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

SAIL opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

