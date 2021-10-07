salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $275.27 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

