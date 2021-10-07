salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00.
salesforce.com stock opened at $275.27 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
