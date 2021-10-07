salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,171,793.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $275.27 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

