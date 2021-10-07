Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 82,620 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. 515,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $420.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

