Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.56

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 13676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.