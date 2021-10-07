Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.56

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 13676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

