Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

NYSE:SSL opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Sasol has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $4,501,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 694.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

