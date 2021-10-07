Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $60.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.84 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

