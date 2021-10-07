Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 739.5 days.

SISXF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Savaria stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. Savaria has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

