Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

SBGSY opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

