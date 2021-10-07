Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.74. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,232. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

