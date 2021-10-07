Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $97.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 226,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.