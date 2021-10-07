Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

STNG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.