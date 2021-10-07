ScS Group plc (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCS opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £101.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. ScS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 457.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

