Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by HHR Asset Management LLC

HHR Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. SEA makes up 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after buying an additional 221,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,041.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $14.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.15. 51,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,733. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

