Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 million, a P/E ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

