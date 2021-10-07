SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

