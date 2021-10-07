SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

NYSE SEAS opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $60.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,620,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

