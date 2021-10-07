Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,107.50 ($14.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £206.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,273.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,189.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

