Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

SELB opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

