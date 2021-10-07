Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SMFR stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

