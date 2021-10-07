SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $66,660.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 230,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,551. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
