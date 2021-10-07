Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,382. The company has a market capitalization of $456.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

