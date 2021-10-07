Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 248,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,538. The stock has a market cap of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

