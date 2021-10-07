Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 87,438 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 82,270.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

