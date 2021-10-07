Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.56 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American International Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American International Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

