Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.