Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.62 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

