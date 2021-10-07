SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 27,313 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 75.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

HIG opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

