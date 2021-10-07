SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WESCO International worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

